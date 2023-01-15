Create New Account
James Roguski, Viviane Fischer, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg - secret meeting of the WHO
Published 19 hours ago |

Hier geht's zum deutschen Stream:


https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-138-James-Roguski-Odysee-final:5

Guest:
James Roguski - author and researcher who has worked in the field of natural health for years.
Website: jamesroguski.substack.com

Content:
On changes to the International Health Regulations recently discussed in a "secret meeting" of the
WHO was discussed and the disastrous consequences if they are adopted.

Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-investigative-committee.com

Anonymous hints to the Corona Investigative Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com

The Committees English Telegram channel:
https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee

