James Roguski, Viviane Fischer, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg - secret meeting of the WHO

Guest:
James Roguski - author and researcher who has worked in the field of natural health for years.
Website: jamesroguski.substack.com
Content:
On changes to the International Health Regulations recently discussed in a "secret meeting" of the
WHO was discussed and the disastrous consequences if they are adopted.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-investigative-committee.com
Anonymous hints to the Corona Investigative Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
The Committees English Telegram channel:
https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee
