Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Arrived in Moscow on an Official Visit. - 112022

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Arrived in Moscow on an Official Visit.
The President's aircraft landed at Vnukovo-2 airport. The program of the Cuban leader's visit includes talks with Vladimir Putin, as well as participation in the opening of a monument to the leader of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro.
