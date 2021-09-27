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THE VAX, 5G, EMF'S & MAGNETISM -- Hope & Tivon (PT 2)
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532 views • September 27, 2021
Hope and Tivon return to SGT Report for the startling conclusion to our discussion about the experimental VAX, 5G, EMF's and MAGNETSIM.
Protect yourself from dangerous EMF & RF radiation:
https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/6/
Here's Part 1: MUST HEAR: GRAPHENE OXIDE - NWO HORROR SHOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2XnG8m4yzI92/
Protect yourself from dangerous EMF & RF radiation:
https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/6/
Here's Part 1: MUST HEAR: GRAPHENE OXIDE - NWO HORROR SHOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2XnG8m4yzI92/
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