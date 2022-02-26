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Gay Exploitation similar to Black Exploitation 70s but more sinister agenda
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13 views • February 26, 2022
The Lgbtq+ Community is being exploited under the guise of liberation, representation & equality. The Gay Agenda has been attack by some christians people on the right as if gay people are behind this trend of gays in movies, tv, children cartoons & comics. Its much deeper than that because the powers that be doing this for depopulation, destruction of traditional nuclear family and most of all to sexualize & grooming of childen for the sexual predator.
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