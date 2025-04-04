5 million+ non-citizens with Social Security #'s - Valor CEO & DOGE volunteer, Antonio Gracias

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5 million+ non-citizens with Social Security numbers - April 2, 2025
5 million+ non-citizens with Social Security numbers Valor CEO and DOGE volunteer Antonio Gracias says that they found 5 million+ non-citizens with Social Security numbers -- and that "thousands" of them were registered to vote and that "many of them had voted." How did the CEO of a private equity firm uncover millions of non-citizens with Social Security numbers in just days—while the SSA’s own Office of Inspector General, with years and a full bureaucracy behind it, never found a thing?
@News Live