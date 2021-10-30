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WHISTLEBLOWER: GOOGLE USHERING IN "TECNO-COMMUNISM", TOTALITARIAN CONTROL
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160 views • October 30, 2021
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Whistleblower: Google Ushering in "Tecno-Communism", Totalitarian Control https://rumble.com/voffw5-whistleblower-google-ushering-in-tecno-communism-totalitarian-control.html
Quote: "Zach Vorhies is a former Google employee, and author of "Google Leaks". Vorhies appeared on "The Stew Peters Show" to reveal a tactic called "Machine Learning Fairness". Get the book: GoogleLeaksBook.com Get Dr. Zelenko's AMAZING Treatment: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
Whistleblower: Google Ushering in "Tecno-Communism", Totalitarian Control https://rumble.com/voffw5-whistleblower-google-ushering-in-tecno-communism-totalitarian-control.html
Quote: "Zach Vorhies is a former Google employee, and author of "Google Leaks". Vorhies appeared on "The Stew Peters Show" to reveal a tactic called "Machine Learning Fairness". Get the book: GoogleLeaksBook.com Get Dr. Zelenko's AMAZING Treatment: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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