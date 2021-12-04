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WE CAN CRUSH THEIR NARRATIVE!
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110 views • December 04, 2021
In this moment when the totalitarians have destroyed our way of life, we have an opportunity. Their narrative is a loser, ours is eternal. To support my work: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php (Thank you so very much. You are the best audience anywhere!!!)
WEF Narrative conference video: https://www.weforum.org/videos/the-great-narrative-narrating-the-future-english
James Corbett Narrative Solution: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-narrative/
WEF Narrative conference video: https://www.weforum.org/videos/the-great-narrative-narrating-the-future-english
James Corbett Narrative Solution: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-narrative/
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