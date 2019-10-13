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Libera - Sanctus
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9 views • October 13, 2019
This is vocal rendition of the Pachelbel Canon in D scored for 3 violins and a bass continuo.
Libera is an all-boy English vocal group directed by Robert Prizeman. Libera regularly performs concerts in many countries, including the UK, USA and the Far East, and regularly makes recordings for their own album releases and other projects. - Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Libera_(choir).
Please do check out my other video clip, a 'sequel' to the Libera - Sanctus video clip. This is the original [instrumental] music scored for 3 violins + bass continuo. Sanctus is a vocal adaption of this same Canon in D by Pachelbel. You can view/audition It at this link: https://www.brighteon.com/2d6e447e-a9e2-447b-8858-81bb116569f5
Libera is an all-boy English vocal group directed by Robert Prizeman. Libera regularly performs concerts in many countries, including the UK, USA and the Far East, and regularly makes recordings for their own album releases and other projects. - Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Libera_(choir).
Please do check out my other video clip, a 'sequel' to the Libera - Sanctus video clip. This is the original [instrumental] music scored for 3 violins + bass continuo. Sanctus is a vocal adaption of this same Canon in D by Pachelbel. You can view/audition It at this link: https://www.brighteon.com/2d6e447e-a9e2-447b-8858-81bb116569f5
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