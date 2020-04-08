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Whistleblower: Some People Infected Via Covid-19 Test
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195 views • April 08, 2020
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An unnamed whistleblower is claiming that some Covid-19 tests are actually infecting people with the virus. At the same time, he claims that there is a connection between 5g radiation and the Coronavirus. Is 5g worsening the effects of what some are calling a bioweapon? And how can you be sure the medical test you or someone you love is administered won’t make them ill? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
An unnamed whistleblower is claiming that some Covid-19 tests are actually infecting people with the virus. At the same time, he claims that there is a connection between 5g radiation and the Coronavirus. Is 5g worsening the effects of what some are calling a bioweapon? And how can you be sure the medical test you or someone you love is administered won’t make them ill? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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