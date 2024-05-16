(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)
"They told me I was morally, legally, and ethically obligated to: “Do your job over your God" my entire life. That's not the way I was raised. I will not do anything unethical or immoral. I will disobey any law, anything that is illegal or unethical, Thomas Jefferson style, that's where I graduated.
If a law is illegal, or unconstitutional, you're not only supposed to not obey it, but you're supposed to openly defy it. It is Ephesians "Don't participate in things of the darkness." Don't go "shut up and be quiet." You scream it from the rooftops!"
Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/19/2023
Please listen to this very detailed free history lesson on Truth News Network: https://bit.ly/TruthNewsNetworkDrJudy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.