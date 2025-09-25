Chia Seed Grape Lemon Aid Cool Off Time Florida In September Heidi Rose

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To view a talk from yesterday all about a book named 'Secret Don't Tell The Encyclopedia Of Hypnotism' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYddJEh3SYU&t=275sIt is the end of September. Today my husband & I are picking ripe fruit from the garden. Persimmons & muscadine grapes. We are filming outside, so hopefully I will be able to share some of that here. If you are interested to see more from our prior days on the homestead check us out! https://www.youtube.com/@Concreteforest111Thanks for being here! Have a great day!