BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chia Seed Grape Lemon Aid Cool Off Time Florida In September Heidi Rose
Concrete Blonde 111
Concrete Blonde 111
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 2 days ago

To view a talk from yesterday all about a book named 'Secret Don't Tell The Encyclopedia Of Hypnotism' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYddJEh3SYU&t=275sIt is the end of September. Today my husband & I are picking ripe fruit from the garden. Persimmons & muscadine grapes. We are filming outside, so hopefully I will be able to share some of that here. If you are interested to see more from our prior days on the homestead check us out! https://www.youtube.com/@Concreteforest111Thanks for being here! Have a great day! 

Keywords
florida homesteadingfruit picking daygrape lemon aid with chia seedsheidi rose homesteading
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy