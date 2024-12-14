"The Invisible Ghost" | Maverick MidKnight Matinee Watch Party

Join us for a chilling night of classic horror on Maverick MidKnight Matinee! Tonight's feature is The Invisible Ghost (1941), starring the legendary Bela Lugosi. Immerse yourself in this atmospheric thriller as Lugosi delivers a haunting performance in a tale of murder, mystery, and madness.





Interact with us live in the chat as we explore the eerie brilliance of this golden age horror gem. Don't miss out on the discussion, fun facts, and thrilling company. Grab your popcorn and prepare for a ghostly good time!