Are blasphemy laws coming to the United States?

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, November 30, 2024.





Blasphemy is committed by a man when he claims to have the authority to forgive and absolve someone’s sins (Mark 2:7) and when a man claims that he is God (John 10:33).





"The priest does not only declare that the sinner is forgiven, but he really forgives him...so great is the power of the priest, that the judgments of heaven itself are subject to his decision." The Catholic Priest, by Michael Meuller, Kreuzer Bros., 1876.





"And God himself is obliged to abide by the judgment of his priest and either not to pardon or to pardon, according as they refuse to give absolution, provided the penitent is capable of it." -Liguori, «Duties and Dignities of the Priest», p.27





“The Pope and God are the same, so he has all power in heaven and earth."- Barclay Cap. XXVII, p. 218. Cities Petrus Bertanous, Pius V. - Cardinal Cusa supports his statement.





Pope Nicholas I declared that "the appellation of God had been confirmed by Constantine on the Pope, who, being God, cannot be judged by man." - Labb IX Dist.: 96 Can. 7, Satis evidentur, Decret Gratian Primer Para.





"We hold upon this earth the place of God Almighty" ...Pope Leo XIII Encyclical Letter of June 20, 1894,





"For professing faith contrary to the teachings of the Church of Rome, history records the martyrdom of more then one hundred million people. --Brief Bible Readings, p. 16.





"The Catholic Church has persecuted ... when she thinks it is good to use physical force she will use it... Will the Catholic Church give bond that she will not persecute?... The Catholic Church gives no bonds for her good behaviour." -Western Watchman, Dec. 24, 1908





"The church may by divine right confiscate the property of heretics, imprison their person, and condemn them to flames. In our age, the right to inflict the severest penalties, even death, belongs to the church. There is no graver offense than heresy, therefore it must be rooted out." - Public Eccliastical, Vol. 2, p.142.





With the United States heading towards her demise, government and church authorities in the United States will demand for blasphemy laws and SUNday laws to bring some sense of spiritual restitution in the United States but it will backfire as man’s attempt demanding restoration of non biblical Christian values through blasphemy laws and more important, SUNday laws will lead to America’s ultimate national demise. Don’t fear Trump or Vance or the pope but rather fear and obey God.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington