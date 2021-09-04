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Episode 231: FEAST OF CONSEQUENCES (Sept 2, 2021) Full Episode from theHIghwire.com
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94 views • September 04, 2021
Episode 231: FEAST OF CONSEQUENCES 9-2-2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/watch/
China Fires Back on Covid Origin; ICAN Sues NIH; ACIP Rebuffs Biden & Plotkin; New Data Reveals Shocking Vaccine Risk; Dr. Bartlett on Monoclonal Antibodies; Dr. Zelenko Is On a Mission
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/watch/
China Fires Back on Covid Origin; ICAN Sues NIH; ACIP Rebuffs Biden & Plotkin; New Data Reveals Shocking Vaccine Risk; Dr. Bartlett on Monoclonal Antibodies; Dr. Zelenko Is On a Mission
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