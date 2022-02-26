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Tatiana Kukhareva, Russian Journalist, Denies Military Invasion of Ukraine
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60 views • February 26, 2022
HerbalGurl.
Mirror source: Triccotricco
bitchute
Rich man´s trick
You are in the 5D game off Freemason Chess
Z mark is 33
Russian Blitzkrieg Tanks Z symbol = 33 = Freemasonry
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZhI7YrL6E6u0/
Source:
https://www.i24news.tv/en/news..../ukraine-conflict/16
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/tatiana-kukhareva-russian-journalist-denies-military-invasion-of-ukraine_bNocBwkrzaSNYqh.html
Mirror source: Triccotricco
bitchute
Rich man´s trick
You are in the 5D game off Freemason Chess
Z mark is 33
Russian Blitzkrieg Tanks Z symbol = 33 = Freemasonry
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZhI7YrL6E6u0/
Source:
https://www.i24news.tv/en/news..../ukraine-conflict/16
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/tatiana-kukhareva-russian-journalist-denies-military-invasion-of-ukraine_bNocBwkrzaSNYqh.html
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