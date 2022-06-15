Genius Catches STD in Car-- Sues + Wins $5 Million from Geico

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Burglars who Fall Through roofs successfully Sue the homeowner, similarly in Missouri a woman who caught an STD from her boyfriend in a car that they were having sex in, successfully sued the insurance company Geico for putting the excess of $5 million in damages. Everybody wants to blame others for their actions and get a pay out when they make a mistake. The lack of accountability is destroying our society. MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more