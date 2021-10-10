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Polygamy, Authorized English Version of Quran..
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10 views • October 10, 2021
God's Final Message to Humanity.
We are dedicated to spreading the truth about the religion of Submission. "Submission" (Islam in Arabic) is not a name. It is a description reflecting the soul's absolute devotion and submission to God alone. This is the First Commandment in all of God's scriptures, including the Old Testament, the New Testament, and the Final Testament —Quran. The true religion of Submission is one of happiness and peace through devotion to God alone, belief in the Hereafter, and leading a righteous life.
Submitters are the true followers of God's religion. While every religion has been corrupted by innovations, traditions, and false idolatrous doctrines, there may be "Submitters" within every religion. There may be Submitters who are Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, or anything else (read more ...). These Submitters, collectively, constitute the only religion acceptable to God. All Submitters who are devoted to God ALONE, and do not set up any idols beside God, are redeemed into God's eternal kingdom (2:62).
Surely, those who believe, those who are Jewish,
the Christians, and the converts; anyone who
(1) believes in GOD, and
(2) believes in the Last Day, and
(3) leads a righteous life, will receive their recompense from their Lord; they have nothing to fear, nor will they grieve. [Quran 2:62, 5:69] *
* Reference: Quran the Final Testament, Authorized English Version, Translated from the Original by Rashad Khalifa, Ph.D.
Felt this way all along? You may already be a Submitter! Who are Submitters and What is Submission?
https://www.masjidtucson.org/
https://www.masjidtucson.org/quran/appendices/
We are dedicated to spreading the truth about the religion of Submission. "Submission" (Islam in Arabic) is not a name. It is a description reflecting the soul's absolute devotion and submission to God alone. This is the First Commandment in all of God's scriptures, including the Old Testament, the New Testament, and the Final Testament —Quran. The true religion of Submission is one of happiness and peace through devotion to God alone, belief in the Hereafter, and leading a righteous life.
Submitters are the true followers of God's religion. While every religion has been corrupted by innovations, traditions, and false idolatrous doctrines, there may be "Submitters" within every religion. There may be Submitters who are Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, or anything else (read more ...). These Submitters, collectively, constitute the only religion acceptable to God. All Submitters who are devoted to God ALONE, and do not set up any idols beside God, are redeemed into God's eternal kingdom (2:62).
Surely, those who believe, those who are Jewish,
the Christians, and the converts; anyone who
(1) believes in GOD, and
(2) believes in the Last Day, and
(3) leads a righteous life, will receive their recompense from their Lord; they have nothing to fear, nor will they grieve. [Quran 2:62, 5:69] *
* Reference: Quran the Final Testament, Authorized English Version, Translated from the Original by Rashad Khalifa, Ph.D.
Felt this way all along? You may already be a Submitter! Who are Submitters and What is Submission?
https://www.masjidtucson.org/
https://www.masjidtucson.org/quran/appendices/
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