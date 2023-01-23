Unlimited $100 Bills Printed in China. Flown into US by DoD Pedophile Child Traffickers?

The Deep State Harassment has not stopped for 54 years. I am ripped off, & harassed by police & courts. US Courts are run by the Rothschilds in China: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QIeVu5G6TNid/ FBI Agent tried to molest me age 5, 1969. Didn't let me graduate High School, & police break into where ever I live from then on, get me fired from jobs, destroying everything for my trying to rat out the FBI & DoD Rothschild Child Traffickers.



Complain about the UN &/or Int'l Police Union they take all your stuff & try to frame you for prison, video: https://rumble.com/v21opbm-does-dhs-spy-on-and-rip-you-off-for-rothschild-bankers-in-china.html The video counter on Rumble doesn't seem to work. I have a video w/ 37 up & down votes & 10 views. That is impossible, just like Biden winning in the biggest margin in history. Look at the separate & unequal faux justice.





Act Legally & Constitutionally. Info, videos, & to contact me in private chat: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick (Opinion) Will China invade Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, & South America all at the same time the US is made to fall due to China Biden? All is to my best belief & knowledge. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews





https://intheinterestofjustice.us/