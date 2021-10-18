5G and COVID19- EMF- DOCTORS CALL FOR IMMEDIATE STOP

Doctors are calling for an immediate stop of 5G and the latest information showed the connection between 5G and the new "vaccines", also known as operating systems. On the one hand, technology pollutes the environment through high levels of EMF, on the other hand it generates a signal to "vaccines", and then smart matter is activated at full speed, those liquid magnets that you saw moving almost as if they had an intelligence of their own. In fact, they are microbots programmed to form new pathways and always find a new structure, which is why people always move once they receive the "vaccine". There is more to the subject, but an overall picture is formed. Protect yourself from the 5G and Wifi radiations of people who took the vaccine and are emitting EMF (measured by EMF scale devices): 🤝 STAY WITH US, STAY AWAKE 🤝



Los médicos piden una parada inmediata de 5G y la información más reciente mostró la conexión entre 5G y las nuevas "vacunas", también conocidas como sistemas operativos. Por un lado, la tecnología contamina el medio ambiente a través de altos niveles de EMF, por otro lado genera una señal a las "vacunas", y luego la materia inteligente se activa a toda velocidad, esos imanes líquidos que viste moverse casi como si tuvieran un inteligencia propia. De hecho, son microbots programados para formar nuevas vías y encontrar siempre una nueva estructura, por eso la gente siempre se mueve una vez que recibe la "vacuna". Hay más sobre el tema, pero se forma una imagen general.



Protéjase de las radiaciones 5G y Wifi de las personas que tomaron la vacuna y están emitiendo EMF (medidos por dispositivos de escala EMF):



🤝 QUÉDATE CON NOSOTROS , MANTENTE DESPIERTO 🤝