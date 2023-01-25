‘We Need to Know What’s in Hunter Biden’s Offices.’ Rep Chip Roy

"We need to know what’s at the University of Delaware. We need to know what’s in Hunter Biden’s offices… all of his connections. We need to know because President Biden is the president. And there are very legitimate questions about his ties to China, his ties to Burisma and his ties in Ukraine. We need to know the truth.”
Source: https://rumble.com/v27465a-we-need-to-know-whats-in-hunter-bidens-offices.-rep-chip-roy.html
