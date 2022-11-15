Create New Account
Cosmo Ranger - Sol AD 2000 (1989, Amiga)
FuerstBitmarck
Published 15 days ago |

Note: I used a trainer in the latter part of the video to show more of the game.

Cosmo Ranger - Sol AD 2000 is an action game published by German company Turtle Byte. It was only released for the Amiga, though an Atari ST version was advertised.

The game is set in the year 3450. Mankind has united and populated the whole solar system. At one point, aliens appeared. After several incidents and provocations, mankind has declared war on the aliens. The defence of the solar system relies on several space stations built in 2100. Unfortunately, the aliens managed to infect the stations' computers with a virus, rendering their lasers useless and making the guardian bots behave unpredictably. You are sent to each stations in a small ship to to locate the computer terminals and clear off the virus.

Keywords
amigaaction gameturtle byte

