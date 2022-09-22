REMEMBER WHEN THIS DEMOCRATIC MAYOR HELD HIS BREATH TO STOP THE VIRUS?

The year 2020 and 2021 was full of “scientific breakthroughs”. We learned that masks and respirators, in contradiction to decades of research, could now miraculously stop a virus less than half a micron. We learned that, with no random control trials whatsoever, that standing 2 meters apart will mitigate the spread of a novel upper respiratory virus. We learned that entering a restaurant offers immunity to all who are seated. We learned that we could create a new vaccine for a new virus in less than one tenth the time it had taken historically and we learned that we could see into the future and know without a shadow of a doubt that it would be completely safe and effective. We learned that this new vaccine didn't offer immunity as previous vaccines did, but it was okay because we can just change the definition of words. We learned that, even though the virus disproportionately effected the elderly and the chronic diseased, that those least likely to get sick and die still needed to get the shot to keep their jobs and go to school. We learned that you couldn't visit an elderly loved one (leaving them to die alone), go to church, throw a birthday party, or see the face of your 4 year old, but if you were protesting the death of a violent criminal addict you were somehow immune to spreading the virus. We learned that heart disease (killing one in four Americans annually) was less of a concern than a virus with less than a 1% fatality rate. We learned, also contradicting historical precedent, that remaining inside, stress eating, and not working out at all was more effective at mitigating this mucosal virus than going for a jog, working out at the gym or eating healthy foods. We learned that historically dubious pharmaceutical companies had changed their ways in order to provide us with salvation and the promise of guaranteed billions had nothing to do with it. We learned that our government cared enough about our liberty to take freedom away from us in order to save us from our own selfishness. And we learned, thanks to Democratic LA Mayor Garcetti that all we had to do from the start was hold our breath to stop the infection and spread of the deadliest virus of our time.





