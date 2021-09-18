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Science In The New York Schools - Dr Fauci's Science Says to Mask Up But...
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260 views • September 18, 2021
Science In The New York Schools - Dr Fauci's Science Says to Mask Up But... what do you think about this? It hurts my heart to see it. I can see why so many are turning to home schooling. What's a parent to do?
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