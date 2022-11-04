Create New Account
Will Biden Gamble on a Ukraine Coalition?
Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom


 Streamed live on Nov 3, 2022
Will Biden Gamble on a Ukraine Coalition? https://www.theamericanconservative.c... #Biden #Ukraine #Putin
russiawarbidenputinukrainejudge napolitanoslovakiaaustinpolandgamblecoalitionblinkenjudging freedomrumania

