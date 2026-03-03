"This is a war against the great Satan."

Professor Jiang talks about his predictions for this war:

"They've had many practice runs. Last June was a 12-day war when Iranians were able to examine, analyze the capacities of both israelis and Americans. And they've had a lot of time, eight months, to prepare fully for this new attack."

Adding, Maria Zakharova: White House footage of strikes on Iran set to “Macarena,” while children are being buried in the Islamic Republic, raises serious questions about how far the United States is prepared to go, Maria Zakharova said on RBC.

Adding, Israel spreading lies and disinfo:

Qatar rejects Israeli media claims that it attacked Iran.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry says it did not take part in any campaign against Iran and is acting only in self-defense to deter Iranian attacks on its territory, urging reporters to use credible Qatari sources.