Dr. “Zev” Zelenko Passed Away on June 30

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https://gnews.org/post/pj2w147b
06/30/2022 Bannon’s War Room: Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko passed away on June 30. He found a mission late in his life of saving others with these repurposed drugs. At least over 7500 patients have been saved with his Zelenko protocol. He was attacked mercilessly for those Zelenko protocol. And we’re gonna remember that. The things are going to be set right.