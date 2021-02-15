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China Commie Dems want your guns for a Red Dawn NWO
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402 views • February 15, 2021
China Commie Dems want your guns
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Joe Biden Was Vice President when Lash Died, with Arms Caches waiting for Army
in China, Now He is President, and they want the Public Disarmed so there will be NO
real resistance to the RED Dawn Invasion.
Related Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zAH6JAGXWEZI/
STATISM - THE MOST DANGEROUS RELIGION BY LARKEN ROSE
First published at 23:59 UTC on April 30th, 2018.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Joe Biden Was Vice President when Lash Died, with Arms Caches waiting for Army
in China, Now He is President, and they want the Public Disarmed so there will be NO
real resistance to the RED Dawn Invasion.
Related Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zAH6JAGXWEZI/
STATISM - THE MOST DANGEROUS RELIGION BY LARKEN ROSE
First published at 23:59 UTC on April 30th, 2018.
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