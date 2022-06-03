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Prophetic Word: Freedom and Power During Pentecost
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20 views • June 03, 2022
Copyright © Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-word-freedom-and-power-during-pentecost/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I release a very strategic and encouraging word The LORD gave me for the month of June.
There is an impartation of freedom, power and peace that’s happening during Pentecost and beyond."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-word-freedom-and-power-during-pentecost/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I release a very strategic and encouraging word The LORD gave me for the month of June.
There is an impartation of freedom, power and peace that’s happening during Pentecost and beyond."
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