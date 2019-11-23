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Iran False Flag Prep, US Government's Staggering Bolivia Hypocrisy, Netanyahu Indicted & Patriot Act
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17 views • November 23, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
TLAV Syria Tweet
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1197949220516270080
Mike Pompeo's Iran Tweet
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1197659285704101891
"Alarming" Leaked Intel Report: Qatar Had Prior Knowledge Of Iran Attack On Vessels
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/alarming-leaked-intel-report-qatar-had-prior-knowledge-iran-attack-vessels
https://www.afp.com/en/news/3954/trump-rebukes-unstable-iran-over-internet-shutdown-doc-1mg2d815
Press freedom watchdog slams Israel’s raid, closure of Palestine TV
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20191122-press-freedom-watchdog-slams-israels-raid-closure-of-palestine-tv/
https://cpj.org/2019/11/israeli-forces-raid-palestine-tv-and-production-co.php
Bolivia’s Coup Gov’t Targets Alternative Media as Crackdown Turns Increasingly Violent
https://www.mintpressnews.com/bolivia-coup-gov-targets-alternative-media-crackdown-increasingly-violent/262944/
https://twitter.com/AlanRMacLeod/status/1197843136627822592
China-Bolivia – A Lithium Deal, No More?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/china-bolivia-lithium-deal-no-more/5695530
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/morales-calls-for-international-help-to-stop-bolivia--genocide--12112486
Pompeo Statement on Bolivia
https://www.state.gov/the-united-states-supports-the-transitional-government-in-bolivia-to-achieve-free-fair-and-inclusive-elections/
Netanyahu, Indicted For Bribery, Fraud And Breach Of Trust, Becomes More Dangerous
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/11/netanyahoo-indicted-for-bribery-fraud-and-breach-of-trust-becomes-more-dangerous.html
A 2020 US election simulation just ended with 32 dead and 200 injured
https://qz.com/1748054/a-2020-us-election-simulation-ended-with-32-dead-and-200-injured/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpH1Z0Y8250
27 million Muslims killed due to US war on terror: American scholar
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/11/22/611853/Muslims-war-on-terror-US-
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1197945226490454016
Trump signs continuing resolution, averting a midnight shutdown
https://fcw.com/articles/2019/11/21/senate-passes-cr-shutdown.aspx
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/3055/text
#Bolivia #Israel #PatriotAct
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
https://bitbacker.io/user/tlavagabond/
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/q6fCm2n
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
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The Last American Vagabond Links:
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond
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Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
Yours.org: https://www.yours.org/@thelastamericanvagabond
* * *
TLAV Syria Tweet
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1197949220516270080
Mike Pompeo's Iran Tweet
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1197659285704101891
"Alarming" Leaked Intel Report: Qatar Had Prior Knowledge Of Iran Attack On Vessels
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/alarming-leaked-intel-report-qatar-had-prior-knowledge-iran-attack-vessels
https://www.afp.com/en/news/3954/trump-rebukes-unstable-iran-over-internet-shutdown-doc-1mg2d815
Press freedom watchdog slams Israel’s raid, closure of Palestine TV
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20191122-press-freedom-watchdog-slams-israels-raid-closure-of-palestine-tv/
https://cpj.org/2019/11/israeli-forces-raid-palestine-tv-and-production-co.php
Bolivia’s Coup Gov’t Targets Alternative Media as Crackdown Turns Increasingly Violent
https://www.mintpressnews.com/bolivia-coup-gov-targets-alternative-media-crackdown-increasingly-violent/262944/
https://twitter.com/AlanRMacLeod/status/1197843136627822592
China-Bolivia – A Lithium Deal, No More?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/china-bolivia-lithium-deal-no-more/5695530
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/morales-calls-for-international-help-to-stop-bolivia--genocide--12112486
Pompeo Statement on Bolivia
https://www.state.gov/the-united-states-supports-the-transitional-government-in-bolivia-to-achieve-free-fair-and-inclusive-elections/
Netanyahu, Indicted For Bribery, Fraud And Breach Of Trust, Becomes More Dangerous
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/11/netanyahoo-indicted-for-bribery-fraud-and-breach-of-trust-becomes-more-dangerous.html
A 2020 US election simulation just ended with 32 dead and 200 injured
https://qz.com/1748054/a-2020-us-election-simulation-ended-with-32-dead-and-200-injured/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpH1Z0Y8250
27 million Muslims killed due to US war on terror: American scholar
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/11/22/611853/Muslims-war-on-terror-US-
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1197945226490454016
Trump signs continuing resolution, averting a midnight shutdown
https://fcw.com/articles/2019/11/21/senate-passes-cr-shutdown.aspx
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/3055/text
#Bolivia #Israel #PatriotAct
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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