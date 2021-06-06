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MODERN WARFARE RELOADS In Reallife But Pov Animations - MYSTORY Nr44
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20 views • June 06, 2021
MODERN WARFARE RELOADS In Reallife But Pov Animations - MYSTORY Nr44
Modern Warfare Reloads In Reallife
Call Of Duty reload animations in first person but reallife.
Modern Warfare 2019 reloads in Pov perspective.
Sleight of hand reloads but reallife and better.
Cod Mw epic gun animations in reality.
#MODERNWARFARE, #CODRELOADS, #RELOADSINREALLIFE, #Epic, #Art,
#codmwreloads, #reloadanimations, #reallifereloads, #sleightofhandreload,
#larp, #codmwwarzone, #animationsinreallife,
#bestweaponreloads, #epicanimations,
#atmodepth
PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIv8bCqbrhg&;list=PLmhDHYU2FnYy3rOGSm6CYt3y8firviVWC&index=2&t=18m39s
https://www.metacafe.com/playlist/17302-12081376
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7uc5ek?playlist=x6rmay
_______________ TEXT _______________
The Main Content Section Of This Post
0:00 - MODERNWARFARERELOADS
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
As my video blogging content creation journey continues I came across some nice reloading animations in videogames which led me to the conclusion that I should do these animations in first person.
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare from 2019 has some nice first person reloading animations that have some nice action movie vibes I guess.
1:00 - RELOADSINREALLIFE
The creation of these arguably nice hand movements that are known as amazing fast reloads where very nice to make.
This is almost visual art I guess.
5:00 - SLEIGHTOFHAND
I realised that I sometimes go so fast reloads that this is basically sleight of hand stuff.
Cod Mw 2019 came with lots of guns and I made with lots of clips.
10:00 - FIRSTPERSONRELOADS
These Pov first person reloads where made with the help of a magic tripod which is basically a tripod.
I hope you can give me feedback and likes and subscriptions and that you follow me on all my platforms to see more of that potentially nice content.
15:00 - POVANIMATIONS
Pov first person game animations are so nice that I decided to even write this sentence announcing that I will make more for sure.
Point of view is what Pov seems to mean, good that I figured this out while writing these lines.
20:00 - CODMWASMR
Point of view are very satisfying words to say I guess.
I mostly liked to fake these shaky intense Cod mw animations because they give me some challenge.
I have very stable hands usually so I can’t shake them.
No guns or weapons where harmed during production of this content.
Yours Sincerely,
@ATMODEPTH
X - About Section/ Personal Stuff
All My Pages: Networks, Groups, Pages (subscribe, connect, contact)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/follow.html
All My Stuff: Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Backup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups
https://atmodepth.wordpress.com
https://atmodepth.wixsite.com/atmodepth
Modern Warfare Reloads In Reallife
Call Of Duty reload animations in first person but reallife.
Modern Warfare 2019 reloads in Pov perspective.
Sleight of hand reloads but reallife and better.
Cod Mw epic gun animations in reality.
#MODERNWARFARE, #CODRELOADS, #RELOADSINREALLIFE, #Epic, #Art,
#codmwreloads, #reloadanimations, #reallifereloads, #sleightofhandreload,
#larp, #codmwwarzone, #animationsinreallife,
#bestweaponreloads, #epicanimations,
#atmodepth
PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIv8bCqbrhg&;list=PLmhDHYU2FnYy3rOGSm6CYt3y8firviVWC&index=2&t=18m39s
https://www.metacafe.com/playlist/17302-12081376
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7uc5ek?playlist=x6rmay
_______________ TEXT _______________
The Main Content Section Of This Post
0:00 - MODERNWARFARERELOADS
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
As my video blogging content creation journey continues I came across some nice reloading animations in videogames which led me to the conclusion that I should do these animations in first person.
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare from 2019 has some nice first person reloading animations that have some nice action movie vibes I guess.
1:00 - RELOADSINREALLIFE
The creation of these arguably nice hand movements that are known as amazing fast reloads where very nice to make.
This is almost visual art I guess.
5:00 - SLEIGHTOFHAND
I realised that I sometimes go so fast reloads that this is basically sleight of hand stuff.
Cod Mw 2019 came with lots of guns and I made with lots of clips.
10:00 - FIRSTPERSONRELOADS
These Pov first person reloads where made with the help of a magic tripod which is basically a tripod.
I hope you can give me feedback and likes and subscriptions and that you follow me on all my platforms to see more of that potentially nice content.
15:00 - POVANIMATIONS
Pov first person game animations are so nice that I decided to even write this sentence announcing that I will make more for sure.
Point of view is what Pov seems to mean, good that I figured this out while writing these lines.
20:00 - CODMWASMR
Point of view are very satisfying words to say I guess.
I mostly liked to fake these shaky intense Cod mw animations because they give me some challenge.
I have very stable hands usually so I can’t shake them.
No guns or weapons where harmed during production of this content.
Yours Sincerely,
@ATMODEPTH
X - About Section/ Personal Stuff
All My Pages: Networks, Groups, Pages (subscribe, connect, contact)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/follow.html
All My Stuff: Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Backup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups
https://atmodepth.wordpress.com
https://atmodepth.wixsite.com/atmodepth
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