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Trump Defense Team Proves Democrats Impeachment Is 100% Sham
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350 views • February 14, 2021
President Trump's legal team responds to the fake news montage of the prosecution by using the left's own words against them!
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6028c98ba39406059c20740c
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6028c98ba39406059c20740c
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