End Time Deception: Pentagon Floats UFO Propaganda
TruNews
Published Yesterday |

Satan is saving his biggest lie for the last days just before the coming of Jesus Christ. His disciples on Earth – the rulers of this world – will tell us that space aliens have visited Earth.  It will happen after a world war.  Extraterrestrial beings – which are demons, not space aliens – will tell the people of the world that they will show us the way to global governance and peace. This idea used to sound really far out. But now the US military is shooting down UFOs.  Get ready, the big lie is coming – but World War 3 will happen first.  Tune in and listen to Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart discuss this and more on today's Godcast!

 

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/13/23

 

