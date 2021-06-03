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Most Your Water Filters Cannot Filter a Virus
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323 views • June 03, 2021
ForbiddTV
Original youtube link for reference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HC-1rlRks64
Companion video to my other water videos showing how the ceramic water filters such as the Berkey, Propur, AquaRain, LifeStraw and others cannot be safely relied on for any surface water unlike what the manufactures claim.
Original youtube link for reference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HC-1rlRks64
Companion video to my other water videos showing how the ceramic water filters such as the Berkey, Propur, AquaRain, LifeStraw and others cannot be safely relied on for any surface water unlike what the manufactures claim.
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