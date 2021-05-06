Facebook's Trump Ban: Justice...Or Aggression?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Facebook oversight board has backed the social media website's decision to ban former President Donald Trump from using its product. The claim is that Trump violated the company's terms of service. Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley has written on this decision and we take a look at his thoughts and add some of our own. Also today: the Taliban strikes back!