X22 REPORT Ep. 3006a - Inflation Up, Companies Laying Off, Biden’s Economy Is Crashing, Trump Was Right Again
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3006a - Feb 24, 2023

Inflation Up, Companies Laying Off, Biden’s Economy Is Crashing, Trump Was Right Again The progressive are becoming unhappy with Biden. Everything Trump said was going to happen is happening now. The economy is falling apart and everything is pointing to Biden, there is no escape.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


