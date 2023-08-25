WWE superstar killed by VAXX poison induced HEART ATTACK

"I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda
(Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues. There was a lot
of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately
today he suffered a heart attack and passed away." https://twitterDOTcom/SeanRossSapp/status/1694865077621359086?s=20
###
"WWE Superstars encourage us all to get back to our lives and get vaccinated"
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=fT5_9W8EOD4
###
"Raw Superstars encourage all of us to get back to our lives and get vaccinated"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDKZY_EVzVc
###
"Most of the wrestlers on the WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown rosters have reportedly received the COVID-19 vaccine." https://www.wrestlingincDOT com/news/2021/06/news-on-wwe-wrestlers-getting-the-covid-19-vaccine/
###
"Several WWE Superstars Reportedly Released Over The COVID-19 Vaccine" https://www.wrestlingincDOTcom/news/2021/11/wwe-superstars-reportedly-released-over-the-covid-19-vaccine/
