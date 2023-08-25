Create New Account
WWE superstar killed by VAXX poison induced HEART ATTACK
Published 18 hours ago

"I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away." https://twitterDOTcom/SeanRossSapp/status/1694865077621359086?s=20
###
"WWE Superstars encourage us all to get back to our lives and get vaccinated"
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=fT5_9W8EOD4
###
"Raw Superstars encourage all of us to get back to our lives and get vaccinated"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDKZY_EVzVc
###
"Most of the wrestlers on the WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown rosters have reportedly received the COVID-19 vaccine." https://www.wrestlingincDOT com/news/2021/06/news-on-wwe-wrestlers-getting-the-covid-19-vaccine/
###
"Several WWE Superstars Reportedly Released Over The COVID-19 Vaccine" https://www.wrestlingincDOTcom/news/2021/11/wwe-superstars-reportedly-released-over-the-covid-19-vaccine/


Mirrored - bootcamp

wwebray wyattwindham rotunda

