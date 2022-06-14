CDC Lizards & HIPA

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In this video we introduce a intro meant to demean the CDC and WHO, while the main topic of discussion is on HIPA and why church leaders want to discourage you from using HIPA as your defense against their asking you medical questions about your vaccine status.
References:
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a lawsuit against the Biden Administration's unconstitutional Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) employer vaccine mandate. Nov 4, 2021
https://www.flgov.com/2021/11/04/governor-ron-desantis-announces-lawsuit-against-biden-administrations-unconstitutional-osha-employer-vaccine-mandate/#:~:text=TALLAHASSEE%2C%20Fla.,(OSHA)%20employer%20vaccine%20mandate.