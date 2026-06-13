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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, April 11, 2026





In Psalm 111:9-10, we read: 9 He sent redemption unto His people: He hath commanded His covenant for ever: holy and reverend is His name. 10 The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: a good understanding have all they that do His commandments: His praise endureth for ever.





In Psalm 111:9, we also read: He hath commanded His covenant for ever.





God has a covenant with His people. In Hebrews 10:16, we read about God’s covenant with His saints. The verse says: This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put My laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them;





And finally, the last part of Psalm 111:10 says: a good understanding have all they that do His commandments: His praise endureth for ever.





In John 14:21-23, we read about God’s saints who keep the commandments of God and are faithful and obedient to Christ.

In that powerful passage, Christ says: 21 He that hath My commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth Me: and he that loveth Me shall be loved of My Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.

22 Judas saith unto Him, not Iscariot, Lord, how is it that thou wilt manifest thyself unto us, and not unto the world?

23 Jesus answered and said unto him, If a man love Me, he will keep My words: and My Father will love him, and We will come unto him, and make Our abode with him.





Again, a good understanding have all they that do His commandments. For instance, commandment-keeping followers of Christ have a good understanding of Bible prophecy. Take the example of the mark of the beast.





In Revelation 14:9, we read the following about the mark of the beast: And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand.





Worship has a religious context. Worship is about showing reverence to a deity for example God or in the case of the mark of the beast, it has to do with the worship of the beast in Revelation 14:9 and that beast is the Vatican and its pope who has a mark, hence, the mark of the beast.





Again, to those who do not keep God’s holy ten commandments, and thus, are abiding in sin, they do not have a good understanding concerning the mark or Bible prophecy in general.





They lack understanding because they do NOT keep the commandments of God...and according to Hosea 4:6, they are destroyed for lack of knowledge because they have forgotten the law of thy God.





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