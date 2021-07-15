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Sen Cruz Democrats Who Fled Could Be Arrested Under Texas Law
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10 views • July 15, 2021
Sen. Ted Cruz says the Democrats who fled Texas could be arrested! Democrats pack a sad when they cannot get their own way, so rather staying and holding ground they decided to act like kids and run away! The problem is, what are the real chances of their being held accountable?
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