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The Mars Chronicles | Episode Seven: The Hidden History Of The Human Race with Michael Cremo
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266 views • June 05, 2022
The Mars Chronicles | Episode Seven: The Hidden History Of The Human Race with Michael Cremo
In this multi-episode discussion, Joshua Reid and David Whitehead (dwtruthwarrior) continue their journey exploring space, Mars and everything under the suns.
One of the prominent themes introduced in Forbidden Archeology is the phenomenon of "knowledge filtration." This is the process by which scientists & others routinely accept evidence that supports their preconceptions & theories while rejecting, either consciously or unconsciously, other evidence that does not uphold their views. This process of suppression of evidence is illustrated by many of the anomalous paleoanthropological findings discussed in the book. This evidence now tends to be extremely obscure, & it also tends to be clouded by a series of negative reports, themselves obscure & dating from the time when the evidence was being actively rejected. Thus, evolutionary prejudices held by powerful groups of scientists act as a "knowledge filter" which has eliminated evidence challenging accepted views.
Mars Chronicles site: https://www.themarschronicles.com
David Whitehead's Website: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com/#/
Mars Chronicles site:
https://www.themarschronicles.com
David Whitehead's Website: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com/#/
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In this multi-episode discussion, Joshua Reid and David Whitehead (dwtruthwarrior) continue their journey exploring space, Mars and everything under the suns.
One of the prominent themes introduced in Forbidden Archeology is the phenomenon of "knowledge filtration." This is the process by which scientists & others routinely accept evidence that supports their preconceptions & theories while rejecting, either consciously or unconsciously, other evidence that does not uphold their views. This process of suppression of evidence is illustrated by many of the anomalous paleoanthropological findings discussed in the book. This evidence now tends to be extremely obscure, & it also tends to be clouded by a series of negative reports, themselves obscure & dating from the time when the evidence was being actively rejected. Thus, evolutionary prejudices held by powerful groups of scientists act as a "knowledge filter" which has eliminated evidence challenging accepted views.
Mars Chronicles site: https://www.themarschronicles.com
David Whitehead's Website: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com/#/
Mars Chronicles site:
https://www.themarschronicles.com
David Whitehead's Website: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com/#/
JOIN US ON THE Social Redpill - A Private Social Network - www.socialredpill.com
If you like what we're doing here at The Redpill Project You Can Now Show Support And Donate Using Give Send Go!
https://givesendgo.com/redpills
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.
www.redpills.tv/mypillow
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
The Redpill Project.. Find Us and Subscribe!
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Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redpillproje...
DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject
HELP SUPPORT The Repill Project! [Tip Jar]
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