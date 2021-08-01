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China Floods, Brazil Freezes, US Dry - Top Exporters Lose Crops as Grains Crisis Accelerates
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180 views • August 01, 2021
Description copy and pasted from original upload: As Brazil gets hit repeatedly by unusually low temperatures,
destroying crops, the flooding in China's Henan province -- which
accounts for 10% of their grains production -- has damaged wheat,
infrastructure, and thousands of large hog farms. All hopes are on US,
which is also having its own issues. This signals a huge red flag for
worldwide food production as these are the #1/2/3 producers/exporters of
many grains. In fact, Brazil has started importing! Christian explores
what this means in this episode of the Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
destroying crops, the flooding in China's Henan province -- which
accounts for 10% of their grains production -- has damaged wheat,
infrastructure, and thousands of large hog farms. All hopes are on US,
which is also having its own issues. This signals a huge red flag for
worldwide food production as these are the #1/2/3 producers/exporters of
many grains. In fact, Brazil has started importing! Christian explores
what this means in this episode of the Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
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