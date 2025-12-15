BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

From Business Leader to Rescuer: Jacquie Meyers on God’s Call and Canada’s Exploitation Crisis
From Business Leader to Rescuer: Jacquie Meyers on God’s Call and Canada’s Exploitation Crisis
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Premieres 12/17/25, 02:00 PM

*Donate* to help us make more shows at https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/donate-to-change-lives-2101 or by calling 1-866-844-0844.


Human trafficking, exploitation, and homelessness are affecting communities across Canada—and often closer to home than we realize. In this deeply moving episode, advocate Jacquie Meyers, founder of Her Victory, shares powerful frontline stories, biblical hope, and a call for believers to be present in the darkest corners of our cities. You will be encouraged, challenged, and inspired to pray, act, and bring the love of Christ where it’s needed most.


What You’ll Hear in This Episode


🔹 The current reality of human trafficking in Canada—and why it’s growing in our major cities.


🔹 Jacquie Meyer’s personal calling from business success to serving prisoners, trafficked women, and the homeless.


🔹 Transformational stories of women rescued, restored, and finding new life through faith.


🔹 How ministries like Her Victory build trust, provide essential care, and offer a path out of exploitation.


🔹 A faith-filled challenge to step into our God-given purpose and shine light in Canada’s most overlooked places.


📌 Subscribe to our channel and hit the "notify" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.


📌 If you feel this is an important topic to raise awareness on, comment, hit the "like" or "love" reaction emoji and share. Thank you!


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newsletter-form/sign-up-for-our-newsletter-146


FIND US AT:


🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa74lXt5UbESEYNsk3

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faytene-tv/id1502455295

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#HumanTraffickingAwareness #FaithInAction #HerVictory #EndingExploitation #CanadaNews #ChristianTV #FayteneTV #HomelessnessCrisis #ChurchInAction #HopeAndHealing

Keywords
faithinactionfaytenetvcanadanewshumantraffickingawarenesschristiantvhopeandhealingchurchinactionhervictoryendingexploitationhomelessnesscrisis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
ICC upholds path to Netanyahu arrest warrant in blow to Israeli legal challenge

ICC upholds path to Netanyahu arrest warrant in blow to Israeli legal challenge

Belle Carter
Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Belle Carter
Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Belle Carter
OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated &#8220;debanking&#8221; practices

OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated “debanking” practices

Kevin Hughes
Heavy metals and dementia: The hidden environmental threat to brain health

Heavy metals and dementia: The hidden environmental threat to brain health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Nevada&#8217;s DAAY Court: A lifeline for autistic youth facing criminal charges

Nevada’s DAAY Court: A lifeline for autistic youth facing criminal charges

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy