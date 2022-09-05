© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1hhreb82
9/01/2022 Taiwan’s Diplomatic Representative in France Wu Chih-chung: French senate delegation will visit Taiwan. Visit from the parliament of the free world is very important for Taiwan to resist the pressure from China, as well as for the stability of the region