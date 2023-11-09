Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 9, 2023

Episode 2147 - Why your behavioral choices have consequences. Ted does a mini sermon on choices. Is what your doing ok? Portland is a drug use disaster. Will Israel win the war in Gaza? Monsanto ordered to pay another 175 million from roundup. Plus much more! This is a high energy must listen show!
