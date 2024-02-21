Create New Account
2 Social Media Influencers Joked about Dying Suddenly, Then Died Suddenly
Published 17 hours ago

12th Feb 2024 - Famous Singaporean Social Media Influencer Nur Mohammad Azmi, 45yo, with over 140K followers, died of pulmonary embolism.

13th Feb 2024 Youtuber Muudea Sedik, aka Twomad, with 2.2 million followers, found dead in his home at the age of 23.

Source: https://twitter.com/_aussie17

Mirrored - checkur6

vaxxsadsdied suddenly

