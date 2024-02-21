2 Social Media Influencers Joked about Dying Suddenly, Then Died Suddenly

12th Feb 2024 - Famous Singaporean Social Media Influencer Nur Mohammad Azmi, 45yo, with over 140K followers, died of pulmonary embolism.
13th Feb 2024 Youtuber Muudea Sedik, aka Twomad, with 2.2 million followers, found dead in his home at the age of 23.
Source: https://twitter.com/_aussie17
Mirrored - checkur6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.