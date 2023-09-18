Live Chat with Paul; -156- UFO vid+news CatchUp + Is Brien Foerster a real Scientist+Mexican Hearing

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Mexican Hearing Aliens and Jaime Mausann is ruining UFOLOGY + Brien Foerster exposed! just another Grifter making unfounded claims and bad science! [00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot Paul checks all live streams are working to YT and Pilled and posts up titles and weblink and resize chat windows [00:05:17] (2) Topic Begins - Paul talks about a New Crazy Capture of his Dual Lens Camera thinking at first was a plane about to crash into house until it went up and down like a UFO or Drone. [00:06:00] (2b) Re-Cap the 2 fast moving Unknowns I caught on the 20xoptical Zoom Sony Night vision in IR mode (so most sensitive mode that amps up light) as color mode is still good but less stars will be seen. [00:10:46] (2c) The following night my other camera caught this crazy anomaly [00:16:00] (2d) Paul shows re-cap of the 2UAP 20xCamera then color mode/IR mode of the Dual Lens what the difference is then a Daytime of the back alley with what the camera looks like.. its odd looking like a pug dog with pointy ears. [00:20:00] (2e) Paul enhances a frame of the footage to compare it to possible reflections from IR LEDS [00:28:30] (2f) Dam.. audio corrupted as CPU maxed out but its for just 1min or less! [00:31:00] (2h) Coming up Next Mexico Alien at the hearing [00:35:00] (2i) Some audio damage again.. Paul now shows what he caught thats clearly floating spider web with droplets as comparison [00:39:00] (2j) Paul zooms and looks for the other captures of the Vaseline UAP but the screen capture wasnt capturing what he was seeing! some very oddness since the nvidia/win 10 updates :/ [00:44:00] (3) Back to the Mexican Congress Hearing the Joke hearing of all time! Breakdown to debunk alien claims and see reactions from Ryan and UFO twitter [00:50:00] (3b) Mick West Slams Robert Salas comment on it and calls his nuke UFOs nonsense (Paul scrolls to find alleged tweet) [00:53:00] (3c) News Article summarizes the comments on the Hearing and Aliens. [00:55:34] (3d) Sergio Lune a Mexican Politician was the one to invite the shill Jaime Mausann! [01:02:00] (3e) A small video breaking down how one alien fake was made and what bones of animals used. [01:10:00] (3f) Paul 6 year 3-5min debunk of the alien hand but this came from Brien Foerster not Jaime M. and it turns out to be mummified seal flipper from what I found at the time. [01:17:00] (4) Now next Topic - Why Brien Foerster is a shill scientist grifting like Dr Greer with his tours! [01:23:00] (4b) Brien broke the law in his actions of theft [01:23:58] (4c) As balance Paul says its ok to have theories but its different to making factual claims that are clearly proven wrong.. cover more coming up. [01:24:00] (4d) Paul talks about his theory of Ancient Airships and thinks its better then Briens Claims and why it can never be proven [01:38:00] (5) Resume more on Foerster claims and debunking them.. Australian guy has some great videos I will play clips from.. go and watch his other stuff.. well worth it. [02:16:00] (6) Small break catching up with side comments and my dog is brought up so I talk about hes not been well and lumps on leg [02:21:00] (7) Resume Foerster claims debunked [02:25:00] (7b) Paul finds on YT various videos proving can indeed cut granite with sand paste and rubbing copper tool/blade [02:49:00] (8) Paul brings up the NASA report panel what was claimed about no data and wouldnt answer the questions on budget of it. [02:52:00] (9) Paul asks ChatGPT AI on Foerster to see what it says about him! [02:48:30] (10) Paul now covers Jerusalem Israeli UFO case and it was solved as a hoax the teacher and film students involved. [03:10:00] (11) Debunking the Wikileaks video on faking moon landings by Parabreakdown where Paul addes more transforms it to include more on Capricorn one and Mockumentary from France [03:34:00] (12) Paul finishes off catching up with thirdphaseofmoon bunk UFO videos for last few weeks, explaining what most are Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

