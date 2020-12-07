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OUR LIVING HOPE AND THE BELIEVER'S ETERNAL INHERITANCE
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6 views • December 07, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1.Peter 1:3-5. Peter thought about all that God has done for people through Jesus. Then he praised God. The more that people understand what a wonderful salvation God has planned for them, the more they will love him. Then they will realize how great and good our God is.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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