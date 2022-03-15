© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(WATCH) Big Pharma Used Varying Dosages of Active Ingredient in Different COVID-19 Jab Batches, Says Naomi Wolf in Latest Pfizer Document Revelations
Follow
1
Share
Report
102 views • March 15, 2022
From Rumble, Trump Newsletter
Former Clinton advisor Dr. Naomi Wolf joined Steve Bannon on The War Room – Pandemic Monday morning to discuss the latest bombshell discovery from her investigation into the Pfizer COVID-19 jab documents.
Dr. Wolf’s “posse” of investigators, doctors, and attorneys identified several U.S. documents that confirm Pfizer added varying amounts of active ingredient to their experimental COVID-19 injections.
Former Clinton advisor Dr. Naomi Wolf joined Steve Bannon on The War Room – Pandemic Monday morning to discuss the latest bombshell discovery from her investigation into the Pfizer COVID-19 jab documents.
Dr. Wolf’s “posse” of investigators, doctors, and attorneys identified several U.S. documents that confirm Pfizer added varying amounts of active ingredient to their experimental COVID-19 injections.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.