DOOR TO DOOR VAX GOON SQUADS COMING TO A DOOR NEAR YOU...MAYBE YOUR FRONT DOOR.

SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw



He can't believe this is happening? Just wait Tim you have not seen anything yet. Nobody should judge these immoral bastards based on their own moral compass. They do not have a moral compass. Shocked if they tell people the truth? They don't know the truth...the problem is they think they know because they are brainwashed. They drank the Kool Aid it was just a different flavor than some of the others running around virtue signaling. Tell them you do not accept their offer to contract and you do not consent and don't open the door whatever you do.