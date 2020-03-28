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babette bensoussan on intelligence research learning strategy robert david steele
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19 views • March 28, 2020
Babette Bensoussan discusses intelligence, research, neuroscience and learning in this fascinating interview. She is an author of the book Business and Competitive Analysis: Effective Application of New and Classic Methods: https://amzn.to/36J10zx
Visit her website at https://mindshifts.com.au/
Buy my books on Amazon:
The Open Source Everything Manifesto: Transparency, Truth and Trust: https://amzn.to/2q8ouhR
Eyes Only: Everything The Deep State Does Not Want You To Know: https://amzn.to/2rOGIW0
On Intelligence: Spies and Secrecy In An Open World: https://amzn.to/37dnw4j
Intelligence For Earth: Clarity, Diversity, Integrity and Sustainability: https://amzn.to/2prbwva
I, Robert David Steele Vivas, am a former US Marine, former CIA spy and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity. I was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 and I have long promoted the use of Open-Source Intelligence. I wrote the handbook on Open-Source Intelligence for NATO, the Defense Intelligence Agency and US Special Forces Operations. I have trained over 7,500 officers across 66 countries and speak fluent Spanish.
I am an author of many books and articles and have appeared on outlets like Russia Today (RT), Tehran Times, Victuras Libertas, X22 Report and several others.
I have championed the #UNRIG movement, which is designed to force the adoption of the Election Reform Act and help to #unrig the two-party tyranny that dominates our electoral system.
I maintain a daily blog at https://phibetaiota.net/ with many contributor posts.
I am the Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE). Donate to my work here: https://www.paypal.me/EarthIntel
Be sure to subscribe to my channel for continual content and for insights not seen or heard anywhere else.
I am a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
I work with a Certified YouTube Channel Growth Expert on Fiverr.com to grow my channel. If you are looking to grow your channel and optimized your videos and channel's SEO, I recommend this person:
https://www.fiverr.com/youtubeseo4you...
#robertdavidsteele #businessintelligence #researchintelligence #commercialintelligence #OSINT #decisionsupport #strategy
Visit her website at https://mindshifts.com.au/
Buy my books on Amazon:
The Open Source Everything Manifesto: Transparency, Truth and Trust: https://amzn.to/2q8ouhR
Eyes Only: Everything The Deep State Does Not Want You To Know: https://amzn.to/2rOGIW0
On Intelligence: Spies and Secrecy In An Open World: https://amzn.to/37dnw4j
Intelligence For Earth: Clarity, Diversity, Integrity and Sustainability: https://amzn.to/2prbwva
I, Robert David Steele Vivas, am a former US Marine, former CIA spy and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity. I was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 and I have long promoted the use of Open-Source Intelligence. I wrote the handbook on Open-Source Intelligence for NATO, the Defense Intelligence Agency and US Special Forces Operations. I have trained over 7,500 officers across 66 countries and speak fluent Spanish.
I am an author of many books and articles and have appeared on outlets like Russia Today (RT), Tehran Times, Victuras Libertas, X22 Report and several others.
I have championed the #UNRIG movement, which is designed to force the adoption of the Election Reform Act and help to #unrig the two-party tyranny that dominates our electoral system.
I maintain a daily blog at https://phibetaiota.net/ with many contributor posts.
I am the Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE). Donate to my work here: https://www.paypal.me/EarthIntel
Be sure to subscribe to my channel for continual content and for insights not seen or heard anywhere else.
I am a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
I work with a Certified YouTube Channel Growth Expert on Fiverr.com to grow my channel. If you are looking to grow your channel and optimized your videos and channel's SEO, I recommend this person:
https://www.fiverr.com/youtubeseo4you...
#robertdavidsteele #businessintelligence #researchintelligence #commercialintelligence #OSINT #decisionsupport #strategy
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